PRIMORG, Market men, women association hold town hall meeting in Abuja

Abuja—The progressive Impact Organization for Community Development (PRIMORG) will today hold a town hall meeting in Abuja in collaboration with Market Men and Women Association of Nigeria.

Taking place at the Ultra Modern Market, Wuye District, the town hall meeting will serve to mobilize women at the grassroots for political participation, voter education and inclusiveness.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officials, civil society groups and opinion leaders will be in attendance.