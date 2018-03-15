Press Bus Accident: Obaseki wishes victims speedy recovery, thanks Edo people for prayers

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his gratitude to God and Edo people for their prayers, following the news of the accident involving a bus attached to the Press Unit of the Edo State Government House, on Wednesday, in Ugbowo area of Benin City, wishing the accident victims speedy recovery.

“I received the news of the accident with great shock, especially when I learnt that a mother and her child of five years of age were involved. We are praying fervently for the quick recovery of everyone involved in the accident.

“Thankfully, no life was lost. We have taken over the care of the child and his mother and other victims, we are in touch with the management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where they are receiving treatment,” Obaseki said.

He added that the few journalists that sustained injuries in the accident have been discharged after routine checks and treatment.

The governor said he was moved by the torrent of messages and calls from friends, family members, Edo people and residents in general, to him, enquiring about the incident.

“The calls and messages from people showed how much value we place on our common humanity as accidents can happen to anyone, irrespective of class and status. I appreciate the love and as a government, we will continue to do our best to transform the lives of Edo people and residents,” he added.

Shortly after the accident on Wednesday, Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, issued a press statement explaining the incident.

He assured that an official of the state government was sent to the hospital to ascertain the degree of injuries sustained by the victims and interface with the doctors managing the victims.