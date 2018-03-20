Presidency begs Senate to lift embargo on confirmation of nominees

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA —WORRIED by the non-confirmation of nominees presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidency, yesterday, begged the Senate to lift its embargo on screening and confirmation of nominees forwarded to it for various positions in agencies not captured by the constitution since last year.

Pleading on behalf of the Presidency yesterday, while introducing the two nominees for deputy governorship positions of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and four others as members of the apex bank’s Monitoring Policy Committee, MPC, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, urged the Senate to extend its magnanimity on the consideration of the nominees to other positions forwarded to it since last year.

Enang said: “I want to, on behalf of the executive, thank the Senate for the resolution made last week which paved way for screening of presidential nominees for CBN deputy governorship positions and members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, MPC.

“May I, on behalf of the executive, plead with the Senate to extend its magnanimity on these nominees to other ones already forwarded to it like executives and board members of various agencies.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, yesterday, carried out the screening of the nominees from the CBN.

But responding to Senator Enang’s plea, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, who noted that the gesture given to the CBN nominees was a special one, in view of the economic implications their non-screening and confirmation was causing the country, said non-confirmation of the nominees by the Senate prevented MPC meeting of the CBN to hold in January and even yesterday, March 19, 2018.

The reason, he said, led to last Tuesday’s resolution for the screening and confirmation of the nominees for the various CBN positions.

The screened nominees were Mrs Aisha Ahmad from Niger State and Edward Adamu from Gombe State as CBN deputy governors.

Others include Professor Adeola Adenikinju, Dr Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi, Dr Robert Asogwa and Dr Asheikh Maidugu, all as members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Recall that the Senate had last year, in reaction to remarks made by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, needed not to be confirmed by the Senate before assuming office in substantive capacity, placed embargo on screening and confirmation of presidential nominees.