Powerless: Protest in Oyo community over 8-yr blackout

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—RESIDENTS of Lalupon community in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, Thursday, staged a peaceful protest at the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, over an eight-year-long power outage in the community.

The residents, on the platform of Iwo Road/Lalupon Feeder Electricity Consumer Association, besieged the power company bearing placards with various inscriptions to drive home their grievances.

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of the association, Reverend Jide Kehinde, noted that the case in question was that the transformer donated to the community over seven years ago was yet to be functional.

Kehinde said: “There is another case where six transformers were donated. Five of them tuned out to be refurbished transformers. Our point here is that the problem of power supply here is more than the issue of transformers.”

To ensure electricity was restored, Rev. Kehinde disclosed that they have petitioned Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, adding that they were not certain if the report of their findings was given to the governor.

He said since the inception of the association in 2014, they have entered into discussions with the IBEDC at all levels to enhance peaceful solution of the problem.

He said: “We have even visited the National Electricity Regulatory Commission Forum in Ibadan, where IBEDC promised to give us light in the second quarter of 2016. Yet nothing.”