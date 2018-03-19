Breaking News
Police Sergeant’s killing: Scores arrested, as many flee Delta community

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—SCORES of persons have been arrested by the Police in Delta State over the killing of a Police Sergeant in the communal crisis that rocked Obodo-Eti community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The community had been embroiled in a leadership tussle, a development that snowballed into a supremacy battle at the community’s annual festival between suspected loyalists of opposing factional executives.

Nigerian police
The sergeant was shot dead last Tuesday by some youths, who laid ambush for officers that went to the community to arrest some persons over issues relating to threat to life.

Five other Police officers were also reported to have  received gunshot injuries, while some houses were reportedly set ablaze in the mayhem.

A source from a neighbouring community said many residents have fled the community as Police intensify their investigation into the matter.

“The community is deserted and the people around now are mostly elderly men and women,” the source, who preferred anonymity, said.

Confirming the arrests, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said the Police was leaving no stone unturned in trying to bring those behind the killing of their colleague to book.

He did not specify the number of persons so far arrested by the Police.


