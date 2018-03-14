Police officer killed, others injured in Delta communal crisis

By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

A Police officer was reportedly shot dead and several others sustained bullet wounds in a communal crisis in Obodo-Eti community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the community had been embroiled in a leadership tussle in the last six years with opposing parties producing parallel executives.

“Both parties have their own chairmen of Community Development Committees and community youth leadership and the tussle over who should get recognition has been causing problems in the community,” a dependable source told Vanguard.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said: “About three days ago, during the community’s annual festival, the issue came up, leading to unrest in the community.

“This morning (yesterday), some Police officers from the Kwale and Abbi divisions came to the community to arrest some persons over the matter in an attempt to restore peace.

“They had made some arrests and were returning to make further arrests when they were attacked by some persons and a police officer was shot dead, while some sustained bullet injuries.

“The wounded have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving medical attention.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said the Police had gone to the community to make some arrests over a case of attempted murder and were on their way out of the community when they were ambushed.