Police alert Maiduguri residents of plans for suicide bomb attacks

Maiduguri – The Police in Borno on Thursday said they have uncovered plans by Boko Haram insurgents to carry out suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri metropolis.



The command advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or objects to security agencies.

Mr Ahmed Bello, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri that the insurgents’ plan to attack soft targets and crowded areas.

Bello said that the insurgents’ planned to coordinate Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) borne vehicles to hit their targets.

“The Borno State Police Command in collaboration with Operation Lafiya Dole’s high command wish to draw the attention of members of the public that information at the disposal of the theatre command reveals that dislodged and rampaging Boko Haram terrorists have concluded arrangements to attack parts of Maiduguri metropolis notably, populated and crowded areas to maximize casualty through the use of vehicles fully primed with IEDs.

“Consequently, security forces have adequately deployed resources to counter suicide bomb attacks and frustrate this evil plan of the heartless terrorists.

“The command, therefore, wish to call on the people to promptly alert security personnel of any suspected persons, movement, vehicles and objects.

“Be rest assured that such information and informants would be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Bello reiterated the commitments of the theatre command and other security agencies to protect lives and property. (NAN)