Poland vs Nigeria: Iwobi, Ekong, Balogun others hit Wroclaw camp

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Wroclaw camp of the Super Eagles came to live Monday night with the arrival of some players ahead of the international friendly against Poland on Friday.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, Troost Ekong and Leon Balogun were among the early Eagles as revealed by the official twitter account of the team.

Our camp ahead of Friday’s pre World Cup friendly vs Poland at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland opened today.

Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Brian Idowu and Leon Balogun were the early ‘eagles’.#SoarSuperEagles. — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 19, 2018

A total of 28 players are expected to be in camp for the two international friendly matches against Poland on 23rd and Serbia on 27th.

Those already in camp include: Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Brian Idowu and Leon Balogun

Vice captain Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu are expected to be among the next batch as both players revealed on social media that they were already on their way to camp.

It is most likely that team manager, Gernot Rohr will pick his 23-man for the world cup from the invited 28.