Poland vs Nigeria: I’ll present strongest squad – Rohr

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has promised to name his strongest possible starting line-up for tomorrow’s pre-World Cup friendly against Poland at the Municipal Stadium.

It means the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi and Eddy Onazi are set to start against the Europeans, while Deportivo de La Coruña’s Francis Uzoho might be in goal as Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi is unlikely to make it to Poland and Ikechukwu Ezenwa has yet to arrive in camp.

‘’For us this is a very important match. We have not played since November. There were two matches in March to test the players,’’ Rohr told Przegld Sportowy.

‘’During the World Cup our opponents will be Croatia and Iceland, that’s why we wanted to play with a team from Europe.

‘’In turn, Poland got Senegal, and our team is somewhat similar physically to this opponent. This match is therefore the interest of both teams. A moment after the draw, I talked to your trainer and we agreed that we should face.

‘’We will start the game with Poland with the strongest line-up. I do not know yet what I will do before the next match with Serbia.’’

The Super Eagles had a workout twice yesterday and will train at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw tonight.