Plateau, Nasarawa, Bayelsa pay highest price for Kerosene in February – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says residents of Plateau, Nasarawa and Bayelsa paid the highest price for kerosene in February.

The NBS disclosed this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch for February, 2018’’ posted on its website.

According to the report, residents of Plateau pay an average price of N319.44 per litre during the period, Nasarawa, N316.67 and Bayelsa residents, N315.28.

The report said the average price per litre paid by consumers for the product decreased by -0.10 per cent month-on-month.

The report also said that the price of the product decreased by -18.12 per cent year-on-year from N288.85 in January to N288.57 in February 2018.

It, however, said that states with the lowest average price per litre include Kebbi N257.29; Oyo, N260.53 and Niger, N262.50.

Similarly, the report said the average price per gallon paid by consumers for the product increased by 0.54 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -24.58 per cent year-on-year from N1,024.83 in January to N1,030.33 in February.

the report also indicated that states with the highest average price per gallon are Kebbi, N1,203.13; Borno, N1,187.50 and Niger N1,184.38, respectively.

States with the lowest average price per litre of the commodity, according to the report, include Rivers, N828.26; Delta N858.33 and Abia N882.50.