Plateau: Fresh tension in Dong, Rafiki as herdsmen hold residents hostage

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Tension is mounting as bloody attacks are being intensified in Rafiki and Dong communities of Jos North local government which share boundary with the troubled Bassa local government area of Plateau State.



The attacks began early hours of Wednesday, forcing residents to flee for safety and report has it that Fulani herders were shooting sporadically and scampering for safety, yet to be ascertained number of people were gunned down and houses razed.

Though the Spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Adam Umar and the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mathias Tyopev confirmed the incident, both said their respective outfits are trying to ascertain the true situation before giving any details.

Umar said, “For now, there is tension over there but we are yet to gather details. There is tension in that general area, when I get the details, I will get back to you.”

Tyopev added, “I am waiting for the DPO from that area to give us the full details of what happened.”

But, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Peter Azi, State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Soja Bewarang and some security agents visited the areas inspecting houses burnt.

Fleeing residents have again accused personnel of Operation Safe Haven of abetting the attack as they claim the security personnel were backing the Fulanis and giving their wives and children access to run into the compound of the 3rd Armoured Division in Rukuba while not doing anything to defend those being attacked by the herders.