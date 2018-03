…supervise ongoing/ abandoned projects.

Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi today paid an unscheduled visit to Ndokwa East local government council, Aboh.

Osanebi who was accompanied by the DESOPADEC Commissioner representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality, Nnamdi Ezechi, met the council leadership in a meeting in the Chairman’s office.

See photos bellow: