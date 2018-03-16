A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » Photos: Buhari, others at Abubakar’s son; Dangote ‘s daughters wedding
Photos: Buhari, others at Abubakar’s son; Dangote ‘s daughters wedding
President Buhari Muhammadu, other at the wedding ceremony between Jamil Abubakar, Son of Former Inspector General of Police Alh. Mohammed Dikko Abubakar and Fatima Aliko Dangote, Daughter of Business Mogul Alh. Aliko Dangote in Kano State on 16th Mar 2018.