Photos: Buhari, others at Abubakar’s son; Dangote ‘s daughters wedding

President Buhari Muhammadu, other at the wedding ceremony between Jamil Abubakar, Son of Former Inspector General of Police Alh. Mohammed Dikko Abubakar and Fatima Aliko Dangote, Daughter of Business Mogul Alh. Aliko Dangote in Kano State on 16th Mar 2018.

Dangote Wedding 6: President Buhari with L-R: Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, Emir of Kano H.H. Muhammadu Sanusi II, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Father of the Bride Alh. Aliko Dangote and Father of the Groom Alh. Mohammed Dikko Abubakar as he attends Wedding Ceremony between Jamil Abubakar, Son of Former Inspector General of Police Alh. Mohammed Dikko Abubakar and Fatima Aliko Dangote, Daughter of Business Mogul Alh. Aliko Dangote in Kano State on 16th Mar 2018

From left: Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Former Head of State, Gen Abdualsami Abubakar and Father of the Bride, Alhaji Aliko Dangote during the Wedding Fatiha of Fatima, Daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Jamil, Son of former IG-P Muhammed Abubakar in Kano on Friday (16/3/18)
From left: Ooni of Ife; Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; The Groom, Jamil Abubakar and Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu during the Wedding Fatiha of Fatima, Daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Jamil, Son of former IG-P Muhammed Abubakar in Kano on Friday (16/3/18)
From Left: Former Inspector General of Police/Father of the Groom, Muhammed Abubakar; Father of the Bride, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano during the Wedding Fatiha of Fatima Dongote and Jamil Abubaka in Kano on Friday (16/3/18)
From left: Father of the Groom/ Fomer IG-P, Mohhamed Abubakar; Father of the Bride, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, The Groom, Jamil Abubakar; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper, Mr Nduka Obiagbeno and Former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole during the Wedding Fatiha of Fatima, Daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Jamil, Son of former IG-P Muhammed Abubakar in Kano on Friday (16/3/18)


