Photos: Alleged Nigerian made Aeroplane lands in Anambra

An Aeroplane allegedly produced by a Nigerian was said to have landed in Ekwulobia, a city in Anambra state.
People were seen watching effusively at the image said to be an Aeroplane.
See the photos below:
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
An Aeroplane allegedly produced by a Nigerian was said to have landed in Ekwulobia, a city in Anambra state.
People were seen watching effusively at the image said to be an Aeroplane.
See the photos below: