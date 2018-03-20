Breaking News
Photos: Alleged Nigerian made Aeroplane lands in Anambra

On 5:11 pmIn Photos by Nwafor PolycarpComments

An Aeroplane allegedly produced by a Nigerian was said to have landed in Ekwulobia, a city in Anambra state.

People were seen watching effusively at the image said to be an Aeroplane.

See the photos below:


