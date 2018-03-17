PDP youth group demands investigation into alleged interface in Metuh’s trial

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-One of the numerous solidarity groups with links to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Youth Vanguard has called for an investigation into alleged interface by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing trial of the former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh.



In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Aboki, the group said the position of the United Kingdom (UK) of the APC on Metuh’s trial is an indication that the ruling party has an interest in the ordeal of the ex-publicity scribe.

“We call on the leadership of the judiciary to conduct a full investigation as (sic) to the correlation between the happenings in court in this matter and interference and interests of the Presidency and the APC.

“We have continued to monitor the wicked plots by the APC and the Presidency in their desperation to elevate the media trial in camouflaging their obvious interest in the on-going trial of the former National Publicity Secretary of our great party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh.

“Of late is the statement by the APC UK Chapter, wherein they alleged that Chief Metuh is playing ‘Nollywood drama’ in court by claiming to be seriously ill. One is shocked that the same persons, who are well aware that Chief Metuh had pleaded with the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, be allowed to independently examine his state of health and report to the court, could make such mischievous claim,” the group said adding that, “The only deduction is the apparent quickness of the APC to push their desire to discredit and mock a man who is only obeying the orders and rulings of a court,” the statement read in part

The group also asked the UK chapter of the ruling party if it was “proper that an accused (person) who has spinal cord injuries would be refused an application to get quick medical relief after spending several hours in court under excruciating pain.

“We want to ask the APC UK whether in the country of their residence, an accused person, who has been ordered not to tender any medical report from any doctor or hospital in the country, can still be challenged for not bringing evidence of his ill health to the court.”