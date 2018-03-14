Patoranking floats record label, unveils artistes Dancehall singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking, has finally floated his much anticipated record label, ‘Amari Musiq.’ And to demonstrate his readiness to take over the Nigerian music industry, the singer unveiled the record label alongside signing two new acts, GreyC and Tanzanian singer Walid.

The “Girlie O” crooner shared the good news yesterday on his Instagram page. He wrote, “Really happy to finally announce Amari Musiq. Helping others has always been my number one goal and I couldn’t be more happier to extend the support I’ve had to @officialgreyc and @walidiy.”

“Love to everyone who has supported the journey so far! Get out of your comfort zone today and make that thing happen. Here’s to more music and new talent @amarimusiq #ExtendedGreatness #amarimusiq.” Patoranking was formerly signed under Foston Musik label.