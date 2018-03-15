Ozubulu massacre: Widows protest threat to witnesses

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—HUNDREDS of widows from Ozubulu in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State, yesterday stormed the state police headquarters in Amawbia, demanding protection for witnesses testifying in the ongoing trial of suspects of the August 6,2017 massacre at St Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in which several worshippers were killed.

Leader of the widows, Mrs Nonye Onwuzulike, told the police that lives of those appearing in court as witnesses were being threatened by unknown persons, just as they called for justice over the killings in the community

Onwuzulike said they were requesting police beef up in their area, especially during the court sessions, adding that what they were demanding was peace to reign in Ozubulu.

She said :”When justice reigns, there will be unity and we don’t want anything to happen to our sons and relatives on this matter and that is why we are here “

Responding, the state police commissioner, Mr Garba Unarmed, assured them that those involved in the Ozubulu massacre must not go unpunished.

He said the federal government, in conjunction with the police, was working in tandem with the South African government in making sure that justice was done on the issue.

Umar said all the witnesses must be protected, adding that the command was prepared for anybody fomenting trouble in Ozubulu.

“We are resolute, we are determined, we must make sure the community and it’s people were protected and we must go after anyone involved in the case, no matter how connected the person is”, the CP said.

But he said the people should go about there normal businesses in the area, adding that the police were equal to the task.