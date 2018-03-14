Why Osinbajo presided over FEC meeting

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on visit to Yobe in continuation of his tour of troubled areas in the country.

The President, who left the Presidential Villa for Damaturu, Yobe, at about 9.10a.m., is expected to meet and address traditional rulers and opinion leaders as well as parents of the missing Dapchi schoolgirls.

Buhari had earlier visited Taraba and Benue States where he met and condoled with governors and people of the states over recent incidents that led to tragic loss of lives and destruction of properties worth millions of Naira.

The President is also billed to visit Zamfara and Rivers States over recent terrorist attacks and criminal activities in the States.

It would be recalled that an alleged notorious armed bandit in Zamfara, Buhari Tsoho, popularly known as Buharin Daji, believed to have been terrorising Zamfara communities for several months was on March 7 killed by repentant cattle rustlers in the state.

Tsoho’s death was confirmed by the state government after parading his corpse in Gusau, the state capital, a day after he was killed.

Newsmen report that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would today update the FEC on its activities since Nov. 2015.

NAN