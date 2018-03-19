Osinbajo, Fashola to speak at Nigeria Energy Forum

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osibajo will speak at the upcoming Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF 2018) in Lagos.

The event focuses on improving efficiency, access, and investments in the energy sector.

The former National Chairman of the Nigeria Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Adekunle Makinde, said that the forum will be organized by a team of young Nigerians who are energy research stars in Europe, in collaboration with NIEEE and the European Regional Development Fund.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been invited to present an executive keynote address and Minister Babatunde Fashola has been invited to speak at the forum, pending confirmation.

The Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Oluwole Daniel Adeuyi said: “This year’s forum will allow key energy stakeholders in Nigeria to exchange knowledge with the international community, build technical capacity and accelerate development of sustainable energy services.”

“The confirmed Keynote Speakers are Mustapha Bakkoury, President, Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy; Dr. Fuad Siala, Senior Advisor, OPEC Fund for International Development, Austria; Engr. John FunsoAdebayo, NIEEE National Chairman, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and Yuri Tsitrinbaum, CEO, Lumos Nigeria”, Dr. Adeuyi said.

The forum will feature four top-class hands-on capacity building workshops on Energy Management Systems, by the U.N. Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO); Energy Research Collaboration, by FLEXIS Project, Cardiff University, UK; Solar PV Maintenance by ASteven International; and Smart Electricity Distribution by Siemens, Nigeria.

Over 150 participants will acquire new energy skill sets through exposure to innovative technologies, practical demonstrations, and interactions with energy experts, exhibitors and training providers.

Makinde commented that “over 20 speakers and session chairs have confirmed participation, including Mohammed Mijindadi, Managing Director, GE Gas Power Systems; Vera Nwanze, West Africa Manager, Azuri; Ifeanyi Odoh, Solar Business Manager, Schneider Electric; Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Nigeria and Roseann Casey, Director, U.S. Agency for International Development.”

Others are Rolake Akinkugbe, Head Energy and Natural Resources, FBNQuest Merchant Bank; Florence Okoli, Investments Manager, All-On, Nigeria, David Bowers, Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation, James New, Project Manager, UNIDO, Austria and Charles Iyo, West Africa Manager, Eaton.