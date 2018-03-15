Osanebi pays surprise visit to Ndokwa East LGA

…supervise ongoing/ abandoned projects.

Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to Ndokwa East local government council, Aboh.

Osanebi who was accompanied by the DESOPADEC Commissioner representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality, Nnamdi Ezechi, met the council leadership in a meeting in the Chairman’s office.

The Deputy Speaker, who commended the effort of the new leadership at the shortest time, noted that it was the first time he was visiting the council and harped on unity and synergy between the various arms of the government.

He charged the councilors to put sentiments aside and make useful contributions for the development of the area, adding that the positive change, unlike APC’s change, they are strategizing for will only materialize through cooperation and mutual support.

“There’s time for everything, you have campaigned, you have won elections, and the time you are now is for governance”, he said.

Osanebi who was shown round the departments of the council and some projects abandoned in the area, lamented the poor condition of the legislative chambers and promised to get the place furnished and in good condition before the councilors’ next seating day.

“You need a comfortable place to make good laws”, Osanebi opined.

The deputy speaker further inspected the constructed and abandoned police post, and high court building in the area that has been overgrown with grasses.

Osanebi who was surprised at the state of the projects immediately began the process of renovating the facilities.

Speaking after the inspection, Chief Barr Tony Uti, Chairman, Ndosimili Lawyers Association, said: “with the intervention of the deputy speaker, the High court will be ready very soon and the judges’ quarters also, in-line with the state chief judge’s directive before the court is opened”.

Also with this development the abandoned police station which is close to the court will be completed and the police in Aboh that has been in a rented apartment will now move in to occupy their apartment.

In a similar development, the Deputy Speaker left Aboh and went to Beneku to see for himself the rate of work at the 5 kilometer Beneku internal road being constructed by the state government, next stage will commence next week calling the contractor to double effort to enhance the speedy conclusion of the work.

Thanking the Deputy Speaker for the visit, the council chairman, Engr. Amachee Juan Governor, expressed joy at the visit, saying that the council cannot thank the Deputy Speaker enough and that he has demonstrated rear capacity and leadership, the kind they haven’t seen.

“Your coming is a sign of change indeed, we can’t thank you enough, because you have demonstrated rear capacity. We thank you for taking away the burden of renovating our legislative chambers”, the elated chairman said.

The chairman noted that the visit has added value to the system and for taking them unawares, they have to seat up, doing their work always with a sense of mission.

“We have to seat up. It’s not a forum to push forward our pains, but the joy of seeing you today has cushioned that. You are a leader and we appreciate this visit,” Juan Governor said.