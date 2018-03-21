Osanebi fulfills promise, sends furniture to councilors

In a bid to enhance effective legislation in the local government level, Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi today delivered a set of furniture to the legislative arm of Ndokwa East local government council, in fulfillment of his earlier promise.

Osanebi who made the promise last week when he paid a surprise visit to the council, during his tour of facilities and departments, visited the legislative complex and wasn’t pleased with what he saw and said he will furnish the legislative complex before the next seating day, saying: “ You need a conducive environment to make good laws”.

He added that the law making arm of any government must be suitable for the purpose it serves, and that some infrastructures in the local government was in a pitiable situation, saying that well meaning Nigerians must come out to support governments’ transformation process and that government can not do it alone.

Receiving the sets of furniture on behalf of the Chairman, the House leader, Hon. Justice Uwa Chukwuji said: “ We have not seen this kind before in Ndokwa land and Delta State at large, where a house of Assembly member will take it upon himself to furnish his own local government legislative chamber. We the councilors, our chairman, Engr. Amechee Juan Governor is proud of him, he is giving a good example of himself”.

He further prayed for the Deputy Speaker, asking God to continue to strengthen him and give him more wisdom to continue to lead the Ndokwa East people.

“We pray God to continue to give him wisdom and strength as he continue his people friendly and effective representation”. Elated Chukwuji said.

Moreso, the Deputy Speaker was shown round the council during the visit from where he sighted the abandoned and dilapidating police station and high court built in the council headquarters.

The Deputy Speaker was told that the facilities have not been used since construction because the police facility was not completed and the high court needs the Delta State Chief Judge’s approval for use, and because of that the place was left bushy and became safe haven for wild animals.

“Government alone can not give us the needed transformation. We must be patriotic enough and be genuine stakeholders in the development of our area and also show care and love for government projects sited in our localities”. Osanebi said.

Thinking that the deputy speaker will be mum to the predicament, he surprised every one when he ordered that the process of getting the place fit for use should begin and he immediately gave out money to first of all, get the place cleared of bushes and grasses.