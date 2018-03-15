Ondo govt lists Sunshine Stars Head Coach Duke Udi “sins”

By Dayo Johnson Akure

ONDO state government has reeled out the “sins” of the head coach of it’s Football Club, Sunshine Stars, Duke Udi who was asked to ” step aside” on Tuesday.

It denied sacking Udi but that he was asked to step aside to allow other crew manage the team.

Addressing newsmen on Akure, the State Commssioner for Sports, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye and Ondo State Football Agency ODSFA chairman, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi listed his sins to include “gross insubordination and, disrespecting constituted authorities serially.

Other sins include his refusal to answer issued queries, discord in his relationship with players and officials and disregarding the Press men by ignoring post match conference.

They said that “following several reports of misconduct by the end coach of the darling team, Sunshine Stars, Duke Udi which has led to bad influence on the team and spate of poor results, the management of the ODSFA is compelled to act in order to put a stop to this ugly incident.

“Rising from an urgent and extended meeting of the teams management board and representatives of the rhetoric sports ministry a decision was taken to ask Coach Duke Udi to step aside in his role as the cloub’s head coach.

” This decision was taken in the best interest of the club and to make sure that the team does not suffer the fate that befell it last season when it barely escaped relegation in the Nigerian Football league.

They said that the club which was in the fifth position on the league table has ” continued to record series of bad results. As we speak, Sunshine FC is sitting on 17th position in a league of 20 teams.

“Despite several efforts to instill discipline into the team, it is unfortunate that the head coach has failed to lead well and most times has become a bad influence on the entire team.

” He has become like a cancer that needs immediate and urgent attention before it spreads to other parts of the body.

According to them the “ODSFA technical Director, Henry Abiodun has been redeployed to take charge of the team with immediate effect pending the determination of the issues labelled against coach Duke Udi.

” Coach Abiodun is today be assisted by coach Kayode Julius. Sunshine Stars called for the usual cooperation and support from all stakeholders as the club move towards its goals and objectives with renew commitment and dedication.

Spealing on the players bonuses, the state commissioner said that out of seven bonuses owed the players the state had paid four while their salaries paid up till December last year.

Ogunleye assured them that the remaining three bonuses and the January a day February salaries would be paid together.

He said a N400m debt was inherited by the present administration as un- paid sign on fees on players.