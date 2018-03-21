Okupe urges Sagay to reveal ruining cost of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, ministers

By Wale Akinola

Former Media Adviser to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has tasked Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, to, within 24 hours, carry out his threat to reveal details of running cost of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

Okupe in a statement, yesterday, also wants the revelation to include the running cost of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, special advisers to the President, other top government functionaries, and even himself.

He said: “ I find the threat by Prof. Sagay on allowances and running cost of the leadership of National Assembly very interesting. It will aid our fight for transparency in public affairs.

“However, he should not be selective. For us to take him serious, he should include details of running cost of the office of the president, vice president, ministers, special advisers, heads of government agencies, parastatals and even himself. After all, all the salaries, allowances and running costs come from the same public coffers.

“He should tell the world how much he is paid, how much he spends on his numerous junketing abroad, his allowances, honoraria and others, including the ones paid for by international donor agencies.

“For Prof. Sagay to say that the country will explode if he gives out certain figures is inciting, particularly, at a volatile and tensed period as we have now in the country. I believe the President owes this country a duty to call this man to order.