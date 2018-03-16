Ohanaeze condemns IGP’s order to disarm vigilante groups

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—THE apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has faulted the directive by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, asking people, including vigilante groups, to surrender their arms to the police, saying that the order amounted to giving herdsmen, among other criminals the go ahead to continue in their nefarious activities of killing people among others.

This was contained in a statement signed in Enugu yesterday, by the Media Assistant to the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emeka Attamah.

Attamah signed the statement on behalf of the Ohanaeze boss, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

The statement read in part, “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, averred that to obey the Inspector General’s order would be an invitation to anarchy and the worsening of the security situation where herdsmen killers, armed robbers, kidnappers and other purveyors of death and crimes would have a field day in the country.

“Chief Nwodo stated that the South East states, especially Anambra and Enugu, had, through their vigilante groups, working in conjunction with other government security outfits and town unions, succeeded In reducing crime to the barest minimum and the people were enjoying relative peace and security.

“He cited Enugu State where the governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had, through deft management of the security apparatus in the state, handled the herders/farmers clash and made it one of the most peaceful states in the country.