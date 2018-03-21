Ogunbiyi heads Adebanjo’s 90th birthday planning committee

A programme of events to commemorate the 90th birthday of Afenifere chieftain and elder Statesman, Chief Ayodele Adebanjo, has been announced by the 90th Birthday Planning Committee.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi said the events will kick off with the launch of an Autobiography chronicling the life of Chief Adebanjo, titled: ‘Telling it as it is’, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Harbour Point Events Centre, Wilmot Point, off the Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island in Lagos, by 10 am.

This would be followed a week later by a thanksgiving and praise service on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, also at 10 am, at St. Philips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, in Ogun State, to which guests have been specially invited.