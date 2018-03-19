Octogenarian kidnap: We’re not aware of N100m ransom— Police

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA State Police Command, yesterday, said it was not aware of the demand for N100 million ransom to secure the release of Hajiya Diya and octogenarian.

Sources from the area had disclosed that N100m had been demanded as ransom.

About five gunmen had, in the early hours of Friday, stormed Bayan Area, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped 82-year-old Mrs Diya, the mother of Nagogo Mamman, owner of Shema Petroleum Filling Station.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Gambo Isah, said Police were in contact with the family of the 82-year-old woman.

DSP Isah added that the Police are on top of the matter and working hard to secure her release and reunite her with her family, hale and hearty.

According to DSP Isah, “we (Police) are not aware of the ransom demanded. We are in contact with the family members and nobody told us N100 million was demanded as ransom.

“The Police is on top of the matter and we want to secure her release alive. We are investigating.”

A source in the area said the kidnappers had demanded for money from Hajiya Diya. When she could not provide same, they took her away on a motorcycle. When the motorcycle broke down along the way, they used a water vendor’s cart to take her away.

The source said in the process, a man, Usman Barkiya, who attempted to rescue her from her kidnappers was shot twice in his stomach and hand, and is currently hospitalised at the General Hospital, Dutsinma.