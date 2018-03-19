Obiano re-appoints Ex-cabinets into different principal offices

By Nwafor Sunday

No fewer than three ex-principal officers were re-appointed today into key positions in Anambra.

After taking his oath of office yesterday, Chief Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra state has appointed three principal officers and a Chief Press Secretary for his second term administration.

Amongst the appointees includes, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who is still maintaining his position his as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sir Willie Nwokoye, he equally retains his position as the Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Others are Mr. Primus Odili, the new Chief of Staff to the Governor and Mr. James Eze, ex- Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and now the new Chief Press Secretary.

Details later: