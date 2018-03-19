Obiano makes new appointments

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Barely 24 hours after taking his oath of office for the second tenure, Governor Willie Obiano has made his first set of appointments.



Former Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu was reappointed, while a former senior special assistant to the governor,Mr. Primus Okilie was named the Chief of Staff to the governor.

Former SSA on media, Mr James Eze was appointed the chief press secretary to the governor.

The new appointees would be sworn in today by the governor.