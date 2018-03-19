Oba Edema affirmed as TROMPCON scribe

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Association of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, in Ondo State, yesterday, affirmed the nomination of the Molokun of Atijere Kingdom, Oba Samuel Adeoye Edema as the National Secretary of the association.

TROMPCON’s Chairman and Secretary, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan and the Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo said Oba Edema was “unanimously chosen by the traditional rulers from the oil-producing coastal region of the state.”

They, however, disowned “the Odoka of Obe Ogbaro, Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, as the National Secretary of the association.”

The two monarchs stated that “any other person who parades himself as the nominee or representative of the traditional rulers, aside Oba Edema, should be seen as an impostor and does not have the backing of the traditional rulers from the area.”

Confirming Edema’s nomination in a letter to the National Secretariat of TROMPCON, state chairman of the association, Oba Akinruntan, said the “nomination and ratification of Oba Edema as the National Secretary of TROMPCON was supported by all the member monarchs in the association.”

Oba Akinruntan said the state chapter of the association “did not nominate or present the Odoka of Obe Ogbaro, Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, as the National Secretary of the association” calling on the body “to reverse the recognition of Ogbaro as the nominee of the monarchs from the state with immediate effect.”

The monarch, in a letter addressed to the National Secretariat of the association, said: “all members have met on the unanimous decision of the choice of the nomination of Oba Samuel Adeoye Edema, to represent TROMPCON at the national level as National Secretary, for which I write for immediate ratification.

“In accordance, we request that the above ratification for Oba Samuel Adeoye be implemented and we solicit your support in the discharge of his duties.”

Also speaking, Oba Odidiomo said the nomination of Oba Edema became imperative “following a letter from the National body of the association zoning the National Secretary position of the association to Ondo State.

Odidiomo said: “At an emergency meeting of the association in the state, held at the palace of Alagho of Odonla, the National Deputy Chairman, Oba Ikuomola Elias, where the issue of nomination for the National Secretary which was zoned to Ondo State chapter was extensively discussed.

“It was collectively agreed and Oba Adeoye Edema, the Molokun of Atijere kingdom, was duly nominated by all members in attendance.”