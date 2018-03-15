NYSC to punish employers aiding evasion of service by corps members

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT — National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said it will now sanction employers found to be aiding and abetting evasion of service and other misconducts among corps members posted to their organisations to carry out their primary assignments.

Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, gave the warning, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the 2018 NYSC/Corps Employers Workshop aimed at fashioning collective improvement on welfare and productivity for Corps members.

Kazaure said: “NYSC has increased the number of regular inspection of corps members at their places of primary assignment while ensuring that absentee corps members are duly sanctioned.

“In this regard, the scheme will not spare corps employers or other persons found liable in aiding and abetting absenteeism and absconding from service by corps members.”

He further warned against rejection of posted corps members, particularly in ministries, departments and agencies of government.