Nworuh delights in clinching Indian Super League NWORUH

On 8:24 pm

Chennaiyin of India striker Jude Nworuh is delighted to win the coveted Indian Super League title.

Nworuh and his mates beat Bengaluru 3-2 in the final of the Indian Super League play-offs to smile home with the title for the second time since the inaugural edition in 2014.

The former Midtjylland of Denmark hit man, once rated as the fastest young striker in the world, was glad he was winning his first major title in his professional career.

“I can’t still believe I’m lifting aloft the Indian Super League title,” Nworuh said shortly after winning the title.
“My Indian sojourn has been fruitful even though I had to battle injury and that limited my appearances.


