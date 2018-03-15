Biafra will not come by fighting, quarreling – Nwodo

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – PRESIDENT General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has cast a pall on those agitating for the restoration of Biafra as a sovereign nation from Nigeria as he said that the actualisation of Biafra would not come by fighting, quarreling, name calling or insulting others.

Nwodo who dropped this bombshell in Enugu Wednesday at a lecture series organised by the Student Affairs Department of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, College of Medicine, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu with the theme: “Excellence in Character and Learning as a tool for Restoration of the Dignity of Man,” said that for Biafra to be actualised, it has to by ‘political diplomacy.’

The Ohanaeze chieftain who was the chairman of the first excellence lecture series delivered by erudite scholar cum politician, Prof. Pat Utomi, opined that things could be changed through the ballot box and urged all and sundry to participate in the electoral process.

Nwodo said in part, ” we cannot get Biafra by fighting and insulting people. We cannot get restructuring by shouting, we can get it through political diplomacy. I must tell you the truth.”

The President General who had recently accused INEC of secretly plotting to disenfranchise Ndigbo from participating actively in the forthcoming 2019 general election by not making it possible for them to partake in the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, urged everybody, especially Ndigbo, to obtain their voters card and be part of the electoral process.

Speaking earlier, Nwodo counselled the student and management of the College of Medicine to use the knowledge they acquire to effect changes in the society, pointing out that most of the influential people in the world are not the brightest of students but those that pursued their objective to conquer.

He said for instance that he was to be trained a medical doctor but he read Economics instead which his father did not sanction but that did not deter him from pursuing excellence. “The gift of God is different. Discover your gift and use it to serve humanity,” he challenged.

Delivery the lecture, Prof. Utomi challenged the students to be committed to anything they are doing and never to lose focus in order to achieve their dream.

“If we do things with commitment, there is no stopping us. With the will to dare, if you can dream it, you can make it. Seize every opportunity. Do not procrastinate. Nothing is impossible. It is only you will that can stop you,” Utomi encourages the students.

He pointed out that he had wanted to be a pilot but ended up an academic and intellectual and urged them to blend character with learning to be a wholesome man which in the long run would make for a wholesome society.