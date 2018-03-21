NULGE urges Enugu govt to support LG autonomy

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has implored Enugu state government to join some other states in the country to support legislative autonomy for local government councils in Nigeria.

The union however endorsed the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The council workers made the plea and endorsement at a rally it held in solidarity for the governor at the Michael Okpara Square Enugu, yesterday.

NULGE President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel told Governor Ugwuanyi that he was among the national assembly members in the 7th Assembly that supported local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Khaleel said: “During our South-East zonal rally in April 2017, you assured us of your continued support to the current struggle for the autonomy. We appreciate you sir.

“We thank the Enugu State House of Assembly for conducting public hearing in this regard, even as the outcome is being awaited; we appeal to the members of the State Assembly to vote in favour of local government autonomy, which will represent the yearnings of Nigerians and include us among the states that have endorsed autonomy for local government areas.”

NULGE President in Enugu State, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze said the Governor had within his three years in office changed the story of local government workers from that of woes to songs of joy.

Ugwueze said the endorsement of the Governor came after the mandate was endorsed by the council workers in the 17 local government areas of the State owing to Ugwuanyi’s special attention to workers.

Governor Ugwuanyi in response thanked the workers for their support, assuring that all outstanding issues affecting them would be given due attention by his government.