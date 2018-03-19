NUJ tasks Delta govt on herdsmen crisis

By Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has urged the state government to synergise with security agencies to curb the menace of herdsmen to prevent it from degenerating into a full blown crisis in communities across the state.

The union, in a communiqué at the end of its monthly congress, lamented the incessant harassment and killing of farmers by herdsmen in the state.

The communiqué by the Chairman, Michael Ikeogwu, and Secretary, Churchill Oyowe, “condemned the attitude of some security agents who willfully molest members of NUJ in the course of performing their legitimate duty.

“Both parties should see themselves as partners in progress.

“Congress commended the Delta State Government for taking the bold step in re-awarding failed projects at the Asaba International Airport and the deplorable Maryam Babangida Way in Asaba to a competent contracting firm, Setraco.

“It also thanked the state government for its effort at finding lasting solution to the perennial flood in Asaba through the construction of deep drains and giving priority attention to construction/ rehabilitation of major roads in Asaba capital territory.

“Congress, however, implores the state government to explain the current situation of Delta Line Transport Company since it was concessioned with a view to highlighting how much value has been added to the company.”