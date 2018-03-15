Nobody can dethrone us, Ibadan new kings boast

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—The lingering crisis between the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Ibadan Council of Obas over the installation of new kings by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Thursday, took a new twist as the new kings insisted that nobody can upturn the decision of the state government to crown them.

The new kings said this in response to earlier comments credited to a former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan.

Ladoja had said that following a High Court judgment, which nullified the review of 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, the new kings should desist from wearing beaded crowns.

Led by the second-in-hierarchy to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Olakulehin Owolabi, and Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, the new kings installed last year, declared the latest judgment which nullified the review of the declaration as a mere ruse that cannot stand the test of time.

The monarchs, numbering 16, advised the Olubadan of Ibadanland to accept their installation in good faith.

Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who spoke before others, clarified that the order made by the court does not have anything to do with their beaded crowns because they had already appealed the judgment.

Faulting the judgment delivered by Justice Olajumoke Aiki of the state High Court, he said: “There is no order setting aside our enthronement. The judgment was tainted with bias. It is a judgment of nullity or of no effect. As far as we are concerned, there is no judgment. There is nothing to enforce. All we have done just for record purpose is that we have appealed against the judgment. It is wrong for Ladoja to say we should not wear crowns again. I wore my crown to Kano State. No policeman stopped me because there is no judgment barring me from using my crown. Only the Olubadan can resolve the crisis.”

On his part, Oba Balogun, who is the Chairman of the Obas-in-council, said: “I don’t know what he (Olubadan) is quarrelling about quite honestly. The new structure is such that recognizes him as the imperial majesty. There is no contest, no quarrel. There is only one imperial majesty in the whole of Ibadanland, others are royal majesties and highnesses. The issue of a beaded crown is all about fashion.”