NLNG calls for entries for 2018 Nigeria prize for Literature

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Limited, sponsors of The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science, is calling for Entries for the 2018 edition of the prizes. The focus for the literature prize in 2018 is Drama while the science prize will be accepting entries on Innovations in Electric Power Solutions.

The literature prize rotates among four literary genres- Prose Fiction, Poetry, Drama and Children’s Literature.

The prizes come with a prize cash of $100,000 each. The literature prize opened on February 13, 2018 and will close on March 29, 2018. The window for the science prize on the other hand, opened on February 15, 2018 and will close on May 25, 2018.

According to the company, Professor Matthew Umukoro will chair the panel of judges for this year’s Literature prize competition. Professor Umukoro is a professor of Theatre Arts at University of Ibadan.

Other members include Professor Mohammed Inuwa Buratai, a Professor of Theatre and Performing Arts and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria; and Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Udengwu, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies at University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature has since 2004 rewarded eminent writers such as Ikeogu Oke (2017, Poetry) with The Heresiad; Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (2016, Prose) with Season of Crimson Blossoms; Sam Ukala (2014; Drama) with Iredi War; Tade Ipadeola (2013; Poetry) with his collection of poems, Sahara Testaments;

Chika Unigwe (2012 – prose), with her novel, On Black Sister’s Street; as well as Adeleke Adeyemi (2011, children’s literature) with his book The Missing Clock.

Others are Esiaba Irobi (2010, drama) who clinched the prize posthumously with his book Cemetery Road; Kaine Agary (2008, prose) with Yellow Yellow; Mabel Segun (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her collection of short plays Reader’s Theatre; Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) with her book, My Cousin Sammy; Ahmed Yerima (2006, drama) for his classic.