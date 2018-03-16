Nigeria to host Airport Council International conference

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, will host this year’s 59th Airport Council International (ACI-Africa) conference. About 300 delegates and participants from all over Africa will arrive in Lagos for the conference that will run from April 14th to 19th, 2018.

Managing Director, FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma who disclosed this in Lagos while briefing the media and unveiling the event logo, said that the theme of this year’s conference is Business Transformation for Sustainable Development of African Airports. This conference, according to him, will have multiplier effect on Nigeria’s economy as both tourism and hotel industries will benefit immensely.

He said: “Nigeria is currently seeking investments especially in the aviation industry and this conference will give an insight into areas where investments are needed.” He noted that FAAN has made a lot of strides since becoming a member of ACI, adding that his serving in the capacity of ACI Africa President has ensured that Nigeria is in the limelight and has given the country an advantage in decision-making as it relates to aviation matters in Africa and the world.

On his achievements as ACI Africa President, Dunoma said: “Over the years, ACI Africa had focused on safety as a priority leading to the initiation of the worldwide acknowledged Airport Excellence (APEX) in safety programme. This has recorded great achievements as there has been a drastic decrease in the number of incidents and accidents in Africa.”

He also said ACI has assisted Nigeria to go through successful certification of both Lagos and Abuja airports and has currently commenced APEX in safety programme of Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu and Kaduna airports.

Dunoma said: “In Nigeria, ACI has been of tremendous assistance in the certification process of the Lagos and Abuja airports through the APEX in safety programme which helped us identify safety gaps in our aerodromes. In recognition of the role played by ACI and in FAAN’s bid to ensure safety in our airports, we have commenced the APEX in safety programme in other international airports namely: Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu and Kaduna airports.“

“I am pleased to announce that today is the inaugural day of the week-long APEX in safety review in Port Harcourt which will be closely followed by the APEX review in Kano.

The safety reviews for Kaduna and Enugu will be carried out in May of this year. FAAN is engaging a proactive means of mitigating risks and ensuring the overall safety of our passengers.”