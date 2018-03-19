Nigeria Heart Foundation endorses Three Crowns Milk

Three Crowns Milk from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO has received endorsement of the Nigerian Heart Foundation, NHF, as heart friendly and offering complete nourishment.

The recommendation which came during the 30th anniversary of the product in partnership with NHF to promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyle recognised it as the first dairy brand endorsed with the NHF logo.

The Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat, said “Three Crowns milk considers it a great privilege to partner with the Nigerian Heart Foundation in promoting healthy options for consumers.

“We understand the important role food plays in reducing the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases including cardiovascular diseases. It is because of the close link between diet and health that our company and the Nigerian Heart Foundation, have come together today to endorse Three Crowns as the heart friendly milk brand.

“As Three Crowns marks her 30th anniversary of delivering complete nourishment to Nigerians, the brand in partnership with the Nigerian Heart Foundation will promote, encourage and empower Nigerians to live healthy lives. This is significant because Three Crowns milk is the first dairy brand to be endorsed with the Nigerian Heart Foundation ‘Heart Check’ logo” Langat said.

Three Crowns was launched into the Nigerian market as evaporated milk in 1988 and in 2015 extended into milk powder category to cater for wider consumer preference. It is low in cholesterol and contains 28 vitamins and minerals needed for daily nutrition.

On his part, President of NHF, Francesca Emanuel said that they are delighted to collaborate with FrieslandCampina WAMCO on the endorsement of Three Crowns Milk which has been found to be low in cholesterol, no trans-fat and low in salt.