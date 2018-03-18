Nigeria Energy forum will improve efficiency, investments in power sector -Ex-chairman

The Nigeria Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) says the forthcoming Nigeria Energy Forum will focus on improving efficiency, access and investments in the energy sector.

Mr Adekunle Makinde, the former National Chairman of the institution, said that the forum slated for April 17 and 18 in Lagos, would feature over 150 participants and attract 20 speakers.

Makinde said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the organisers of the forum were a team of young Nigerian experts on energy research in Europe, in collaboration with NIEEE and the European Regional Development.

The NIEE former chairman said that the aim of the forum was to improve efficiency, access and investments in the sector.

He said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would present a keynote address at the forum, while the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, would speak at the forum.

Makinde said that the forum would feature four top-class hands-on capacity building workshops on Energy Management Systems by the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

According to him, over 150 participants will acquire new energy skill sets through exposure to innovative technologies, practical demonstrations and interactions with energy experts, exhibitors and training providers.

Makinde said that the forum would provide opportunity for key stakeholders in the sector to exchange knowledge with the international community, build technical capacity and accelerate development of sustainable energy services.

