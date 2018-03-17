Nigeria-Britain Association holds seminar on agriculture

The Nigeria-Britain Association will on Wednesday March 21, 2018 hold their Annual lecture. The lecture wich is scheduled to hold at Agip Recital Hall, Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos will provide a platform for the association to lend their voice to the national desire to shift focus and attention to agriculture and reposition it as the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy.

The seminar, is designed for professionals at mid to senior levels, budding agropreneurs, and persons who wish to understand the Agricultural eco-system with a view to making it a source of income and livelihood.

According to Funmi Onabolu, President N-BA, the seminar will open the eyes of participants to the vast range of opportunities that present themselves to professionals of different disciplines to see their relevance in the Agricultural value chain, way beyond just planting and harvesting. These include Food Preservation; Food Processing; Agric Technology; Agric Engineering/tools; Exporting; Agricultural logistics and transportation; Agricultural Economists; Researchers, etc.