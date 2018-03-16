Neo Phlames, Labosky to hold Live Concert

By Iyabo Aina

Rising musicians, Neo Phlames and Labosky will be holding a concert on Easter Sunday, April 1, at The Establishment Lounge, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos.

The show which is a brainchild of both independent artistes will hold between the hours of 5pm to 8pm

Tagged “My Hood Live Concert,” the artistes will be performing with their 6man band called the Skye band which consists of a drummer, lead guitarist, keyboardist, Bass Guitarist, and two back up.

According to the artistes, we came up with idea to bring something different to our neighborhood, yes there had been shows here in this hood but we are taking it a notch higher by performing with a live band.

Labosky added, “I and Neo Phlames are not a duo, we are separate artistes with big dreams but we came together to pull this big concert. We are certain of a great turn out and we are positive about what we intend to deliver to the fans. It’s going to be fun as we also have surprise packages in stock.”’

Neo on the other hand said; “although it is a free show but we will be selling VVIP tickets to those who can afford it as a way of supporting us as up-comers because as it is, we are bringing this up from our pockets to set a standard and also to inspire other upcoming artistes to always make moves not waiting to get singed first. There are lots of things you can do for yourself because it is your life.”

The artistes revealed that so far they’ve been able to secure sponsorship from Real Estate Company, Richlife Estate and Gardens and still looking further for more sponsors.