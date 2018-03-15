Neighbourhood Watch’ll help in Rivers’ polls—Obuah

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Mr. Felix Obuah, has expressed hope that the personnel of Neighbourhood Watch bill passed by the State Assembly, if assented to by the governor, will help ensure the state has violence-free polls in 2019.

Obuah said: “It is wrong for All Progressives Congress, APC, to oppose the move by the state government to establish the body.“

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt by his media aide, Jerry Needam, Obuah said: “With the Neigbourhood Watch in place, the blood of Rivers people will no longer count during the 2019 elections, but their votes.

“Imported security agents will no longer open fire on innocent Rivers people, but will rather be assisted by the concerned Rivers people in fishing out the real criminals, get them arrested and prosecuted.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual for self-seeking politicians who leverage on deceit and propaganda to exploit the poor masses.”

He enjoined people of the state to support the move, stressing that Neighbourhood Watch is strictly a security organi-sation that will support security agencies with intelligence to promote the security of the state.