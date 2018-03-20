NDLEA uncovers warehouses of Igbo in Edo, nabs 64-yr-old man

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A 64-year-old man, Daniel Idemudia, has been arrested by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Egor Local Government Area, Edo State, with over 280 bags of Indian hemp found inside the ceiling of his house.

On his arrest, Idemudia reportedly admitted knowledge of the exhibits, saying “a friend of mine kept the cannabis inside the ceiling of my house. The house was built by my son, who resides in Europe.”

The suspect, who will soon appear in court, said his friend promised to reward him after selling the drugs.

Idemudia’s arrest was disclosed in a statement in Benin by the Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Buba Wakawa, on the discovery of two warehouses filled with India hemp discovered by the Edo State Command of the agency in Egor Local Government and Ugwella-Gidi in Ovia South-West Local Government.

While over 280 bags of the illicit drug was discovered by the agency in Egor, 245 bags were seen at the warehouse in Ovia South-West local government.

Wakawa said following the discovery, a 64-year-old man identified as Daniel Idemudia was arrested by the agency at the warehouse in Egor.

He said: “The seizures were made based on intelligence report received by the command.

“The first warehouse is a residential house located behind Tipper Garage, Egor, where 280 sacks of the dried weeds weighing 4,200kg were stocked.

“We were shocked to discover 280 sacks of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa all hidden inside the ceiling of the building.

“This discovery will serve as a warning to others that their warehouses will be discovered and the drugs seized.

“The 245 sacks of dried weeds weighing 1,450kgs were recovered at the second warehouse located at Ugwella-Gidi village, Ovia South West Local Government Area.”