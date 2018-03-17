Ndakara, Omatseye, Amachree, Ozekhome, others condole with Afrikanwatch editor over his father’s death

It was a sad moment for the Editor-in-Chief, Afrikanwatch Media, Mark Columbus Orgu who lost his father, Late Pa Chukwuma Johnson Orgu at the age of 82.

Pa Orgu died on Saturday ,March 10, 2018 at his home town, Aragba-Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

Meanwhile, the President General of Orogun Kingdom, Olorogun Barr. Benson Ndakara AGNP, a relation to the deceased admonished the children to see their father’s death as an act of God.

In the same vein, a former retired Assistant Director in the Department of State Security service and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Dennis Amachree MON and Chief Dr. Mike Ozekhome OFR, have also expressed shock on the passing of the editor’s father.

The duo charged the family to take heart and have faith in God. Also condoling the family are, Mr. Sam Omatseye, Chairman, Editorial board of the Nation Newspaper; Rev. Fr. (Prof) Anthony Kanu OSA, Amb. Dr. David E.O Solomon, Sen. Anthony Adefuye, Col. N. Shobo retd, Mr. Nwokolo. Others are Mr. Alfred Omenihu, Publisher, National Impact Magazine; Mr. Ademola Ladipo, Dean, Students Affairs Unit, Yaba College of Technology; Mr. Joe Ejiofor, Chairman, Afrikanwatch Editorial Board. They all prayed for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss. The family would make public the burial arrangement soon.