NCC launches TV commercial on “Do Not Disturb’’ for unsolicited messages

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday said it had launched a nationwide television commercial to further educate subscribers against unsolicited text messages.

NCC in a statement said the television commercial was part of its efforts to educate and empower telecommunication subscribers.

NCC said the television commercial which features popular comedian Helen Paul and Kanywood’s most popular actor, Ali Nuhu, would break in the broadcast media on March 26.

The commission had on March 15, 2017, launched a major campaign of awareness to enlighten subscribers about issues and solutions available to them that would enable them enjoy their services.

“Among these solutions is the Do-Not-Disturb Code which enables subscribers who do not want to receive unsolicited text messages to simply text STOP to 2442 in any of the networks.

“Subscribers who want particular types of messages have opportunity to choose a particular message type by texting HELP to 2442, to avail themselves of the different options to choose.

The commission said the television commercial would feature in major national television networks and local television stations in all the states of the federation.

“Also featured in the television commercial is the 622 complaints platform, a toll free number operated by the NCC, where consumers whose complaints are not resolved by the service providers can report to the commission for immediate resolution. (NAN)