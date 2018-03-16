NBBF Dispute: Tijani Umar board hails FIBA over election crisis verdict

World basketball ruling body FIBA’s decision on the disputed Nigeria Basketball Federation elections has been applauded by the The Tijjani Umar led faction.

FIBA Executive Committee ordered a fresh election as a way to settle the lingering leadership dispute of the federation. FIBA based its decision of the report of a three-man fact finding team.

Reacting to the development, the Umar led board noted it accepts the resolution and was looking forward to a fresh election devoid of interference by any third party and ensure the independence of the NBBF as enshrined in the FIBA Statutes.

According to a statement made available to the Vanguard Sports the Umar board listed that:

“That after observing due process in line with the FIBA Statutes from which the NBBF Constitution was derived, the election held in Kano on June 12, 2017 should have been endorsed by Fiba;

“However, as a body that respects the reconciliation effort of Fiba and having consistently identified a new election as the only way for a fair and equitable settlement of the dispute, we accept the directive of FIBA for a fresh election based on the NBBF Statutes and overseen by FIBA without interference from any third party.

“That since FIBA has not recognized either of the elections held last June and pending the fresh election, we shall continue with our home leagues and other local activities including concluding the National Divisions 1 and 2 championships currently going on in Ilorin, Kwara State;

“That after the conclusion of the National Divisions 1 and 2 Championships, the board will begin preparations for the commencement of its elite leagues, the Kwese Premier League and the Zenith Women’s League”