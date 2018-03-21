Navy uncovers apartments used to store petroleum in Lagos

*seizes 124 bags of drugs being exported through water

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft of the Western Naval Command, Apapa , Lagos, has uncovered residential apartments in Idumagbo , a riverine community at Atlas Cove, that have been converted to petroleum products storage facilities. Recovered, were over 2500 jerry cans loaded with petroleum products.

This is just as the command has also uncovered a route on the waterways in Badagry area of the state, used by criminals to smuggle substances suspected to be cannabis and other drugs, to other west Africa countries.

One hundred and twenty-four bags of canabis with an estimated street value of N150 million were recovered.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Okon Eyo, made the disclosure while handing over the recovered bags of cannabis to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency , NDLEA yesterday, at the Forward Operating Base in Badagry.

Eyo, said: “ The Navy raided Idumango area of Atlas cove and uncovered over 2,500 Jerry cans of petrol. We were able to identify homes that were converted to petroleum product storage facility. Some petroleum products were also recovered by our men on Igbokoda area of Ondo State, where we apprehended two stowaways,” he said.

On the recovered bags of cannabis, he said: “The substance was intercepted by our men on the Badagry waters on March 16, 2018. The seizure was sequel to a tip-off on some criminal elements indulging in transportation of canabis and other illicit substances within the area through the waterways.

One of the suspects was arrested while others absconded on sighting the navy patrol team at the scene of the crime.

“We intend to ensure that all of these criminalities are rooted out of our area of operations. “This is a warning to all criminals ,that we will not tolerate such illegality in the country,” he said.

Receiving the seized cannabis, an official of the NDLEA, Mr Essien Udotong, assured that the Agency would continue investigation, as well as go after the fleeing suspects, even as he expressed hope that the synergy between the agency and Navy would continue .