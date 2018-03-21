Navy uncovers apartments used to store petrol in Lagos

…Seizes 124 bags of drugs being exported through water

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—THE Nigerian Navy Ship ,NNS Beecroft of the Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos, has uncovered residential apartments in Idumagbo, a rivirine community at Atlas Cove, converted to petroleum products storage facilities. Recovered, were over 2500 jerry cans loaded with petroleum products.

This came as the command also uncovered a route on the waterways in Badagry area of the state, used by criminals to smuggle substances suspected to be cannabis and other drugs, to other west Africa countries.

124 bags of canabis with an estimated street value of N150 million were recovered.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Okon Eyo, made the disclosure while handing over the recovered bags of cannabis to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA yesterday at the Forward Operating Base in Badagry.

Eyo said: “The Navy raided Idumango area of Atlas cove and uncovered over 2,500 Jerry cans of petrol. We were able to identify homes that were converted to petroleum product storage facilities. Some petroleum products were also recovered by our men on Igbokoda area of Ondo State, where we apprehended two stowaways.”

On the recovered bags of cannabis, he said: “The substance was intercepted by our men on the Badagry waters on March 16, 2018. The seizure was sequel to a tip-off on some criminal elements indulging in transportation of canabis and other illicit substances within the area through the waterways.”

One of the suspects was arrested while others absconded on sighting the navy patrol team at the scene of the crime.“We intend to ensure that all of these criminalities are rooted out of our area of operations. “This is a warning to all criminals, that we will not tolerate such illegality in the country.”