NASS’ll pass 2018 Budget April 24 — Dogara

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Baring any unforeseen circumstances, the 2018 Appropriation Bill will be passed into law by National Assembly on April 24.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari laid the document before a joint session of the two chambers of the National Assembly on November 7, 2017.

In in an announcement given to him by Deputy Speaker of the House, Yusuf Lasun, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, said a harmonised committee of both chambers had proposed to lay the budget on April 19, 2018, to pave the way for its passage on April 24, 2018.

He said: “We are proposing that we are laying the budget finally on April 19, 2018, hopefully we will be passing the budget on April 24, 2018. This is harmonised calendar with the Senate.”

The House also commenced what could be likened to override of the presidential assent to the two bills of the National Assembly rejected by President Buhari.

The two bills are Electoral Amendment Bill and the Nigeria Peace Corps Bill.