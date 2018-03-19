NANTA lauded on tourism, holds AGM

By Babatunde Jimoh

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, has been assured of the support of the presidency in projecting the country’s image.

Mr. Femi Adeshina, Special Adviser on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the assurance ahead of the association’s 42nd Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, next week.

Speaking while receiving NANTA’s President, Bankole Bernard, and his delegation at the villa, Adeshina lauded the association’s work to rid the travel trade business of corrupt practitioners.

He assured that the Federal Government will partner NANTA to create the necessary and enabling environment to drive the down-stream of the aviation sector as a major player in the sustainable economic and social development in the country.

Adeshina promised that President Buhari will be briefed about the association’s effort to check fraud in travel trade business.

Also, Chairman, Board of Directors of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Ndoma Egba, said he will partner NANTA to drive rural cultural tourism in the Niger Delta region, promising to attend the conference, which has theme Symbiotic Relationship of Aviation and Tourism— A Key to Economic Sustainability.”

On his part, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said NANTA will be rebranded to give new meaning culture as a business and enabler of rural development.